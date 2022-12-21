The ‘Die Hard’ Christmas Movie Debate Continues at Gallant Fox Brewing Thursday, Dec. 22

John McClane (Bruce WIllis) will try to save his wife and the hostages of Hans Gruber Thursday, Dec. 22 at Gallant Fox

The debate continues: Is “Die Hard” a Christmas movie or not?

After all these years, the debate rages about whether or not the film that made Hans Gruber a household name, and set during a Christmas party, rates its place as a proper Christmas film. Sure, it isn’t all merry elves and ho, ho, ho-s, but it has its charms.

Gallant Fox Brewing (2132 Frankfort Ave.) wants to show you those charms and attempt to settle the debate at their Thursday, Dec. 22 showing of “Die Hard.”

The movie starts at 6:30 p.m. but there will be jingling and mingling with food available from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.