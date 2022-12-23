Speed Museum To Host Winter Family Day Geared Toward Young Children

If your kids love art and need to get out of the house, you’re in luck: the Speed Art Museum will host Winter Family Day, a day of activities geared toward young children, from 1-4 p.m. this afternoon.

Here’s the schedule:

1-2 p.m. — Collection Highlights Tour

1-2:30 p.m. — Face painting with Bohemian Monkey (Gheens Court)

1:30-3:30 p.m. — Early Childhood Playdate (Gallery 3)

1-3:30 p.m. — Drop-in art-making (Art Sparks classrooms)

1-4 p.m. — Pick up coloring pages with work by Alphonse Mucha; start scavenger hunts (Atrium)

1-4 p.m. — Reading nook and storytelling (English Renaissance room; times will vary)

1-4 p.m. — Imagination Playground (Gheens Court)

2-3 p.m. — Speed Chat Spot – Alphonse Mucha: Art Nouveau Visionary

2 p.m. & 3 p.m. — Art Detective STEAM crate (Cinema Lobby)

The event is free to patrons with a Family Membership to the Speed or included in the price of a ticket otherwise.

(Note: this article was written last week. Please check the Speed’s social media for the most up-to-date information in case of any inclement weather.)