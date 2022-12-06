Speed Cinema To Host Four Screenings Of Guillermo Del Toro’s “Pinocchio” This Weekend

This weekend, the Speed Art Museum will host four screenings of Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio,” a stop-motion movie with a thematic twist from the familiar Disney story.

“Pinocchio” (PG) is set in Fascist Italy in the 1930s and 1940s. According to the event page, the movie is “a reading of the classic tale that works on one level for adults and another for children. While the story has been frequently read as a morality tale encouraging obedience in children, del Toro interprets it as a story of imperfect fathers and sons. It celebrates disobedience to Fascists–a timely lesson.”

The movie will play on Friday, Dec. 9, at 6 p.m.; on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 11, at 3 p.m. There’ll be a craft activity on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 1:30-3 p.m., where guests can make a free puppet of their own of the characters Pinocchio or Cricket.

Tickets are $12 for the public or $8 for Speed members, and you can buy them at this link.

“Pinocchio” stars Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Gregory Mann, Burn Gorman, Ron Perlman, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, Tim Blake Nelson, Christoph Waltz, Tilda Swinton and Tom Kenny.

Watch a trailer for the movie below.