Silent Disco At The Speed Art Museum ‘After Hours’ Tonight

Get thee to After Hours at the Speed with Silent Disco.

It’s that time again for the Speed Art Museum ‘After Hours’ party. Each third Friday, the Speed keeps its doors open until 10 p.m. with music, performances, a cash bar and food by Wiltshire at the Speed. Tonight, Dec. 16, it is the ever popular Louisville Silent Disco.

Festivities kick off at 5 p.m. As always, the event is free for Speed members and $20 for adults under 65. If you’re part of the over 65 set, you get a discount and tickets are $14. Tickets can be purchased here.

Here is the schedule of events:

5-6 p.m.: Alphonse Mucha: Art Nouveau Visionary Talk with docents about the exhibition.

5-8 p.m.: Costumed Figure Drawing in the Atrium. No need to bring your own materials, the Speed provides..

5:45 p.m.: Contemporary Art Gallery Talks with Curator Tyler Blackwell.

6 p.m.: White Noise screened in the Speed Cinema, tickets sold separately.

6:45-7:45 p.m.: Girl Code performance. Girl Code is a monthly event that celebrates and uplifts women’s storytelling. Featuring Robin Garner, Rheonna Thorton, and Hannah Drake.

7-10 p.m.: Louisville Silent Disco in the Grand Hall.

There is something for everyone at the Speed ‘After Hours.’

Don’t stop believin’…

