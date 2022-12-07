Shawnee Park To Host First-Ever Free Drive-Through Christmas Light Show Next Week

One West hosts its first drive-thru Holiday Light event in Shawnee Park.

Shawnee Park will host its first free drive-through holiday light show, OneWest Winter Wonderland, next Friday, Dec. 16, through Sunday, Dec. 18, from 6-10 p.m.

The event will have light displays with more than 200,000 total LED lights and live performances from local youth choirs and music producer/singer/vocal director Troy Bell.

Guests can join the car line at 4501 W. Broadway.

In a statement, Jessica Jackson, OneWest Board member and Shawnee resident, said, “We are thrilled to finally put this event into action. It’s been something we have been planning for several years now, and we are excited to share it with the city of Louisville. Our theme is ‘A Season of Peace,’ and OneWest is looking forward to everyone in the community coming together in harmony and celebration.”

If you’re interested in volunteering at the event, sign up at this link.