Sauerbeck Family Drive-In To Host ‘Polar Express Experience’ This Weekend

The Sauerbeck Family Drive-In (3210 D.W. Griffith Ln.) will host The Polar Express Experience, a themed movie screening, this Friday, Dec. 16, and Saturday, Dec. 17, from 6-8:30 p.m.

The Polar Express Experience will transport families to the magic of the North Pole. There will be a display of giant inflatables, plus stations with candy, cookies, hot chocolate and silver bells. A visitor from the North Pole will greet guests as they drive in.

Santa Claus will introduce the evening on the big screen at 6 p.m., then Mrs. Claus will read the poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” better known as “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.” “The Polar Express” movie will start at 6:20 p.m.

During the film, Santa will also host meet and greets for groups of no more than eight guests at a time.

Admission to The Polar Express Experience is $45 per carload, and tickets to the Santa meet and greet are $20 per person. You can purchase tickets at this link.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.