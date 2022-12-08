Ron Whitehead, Lee Pennington TONIGHT At High Horse Bar For Songs of Bloody Harlan Release

Ron Whitehead and Lee Pennington hold the new CD, "Songs of Bloody Harlan."

Tonight, join Ron Whitehead, Lee Pennington, The Storm Generation Band and Katrina Harper for the “Songs of Bloody Harlan” album release.

This evening of Mountain poems and songs will take place tonight, Dec. 8 from 7-9 p.m. at High Horse Bar (1032 Story Ave.}. There will be CDs and books available for sale and signing.

Friday Morning, Dec. 9, the new album will be available on all major streaming platforms.

Songs of Bloody Harlan (featuring)

Lee Pennington: Guitar/Spoken Word

Ron Whitehead: Spoken Word

Oliver Sayani: Guitar/Keys/Banjo/Bass

Bill Hardesty: Bass/Mandolin

Evel Clark: Guitar

Matt Thomasson: Guitar/Keys/EWI

Aaron Williams: Bass/Dobro

Aaron West: Violin

The album was recorded at Logan St Music Studio by Bill Hardesty with mastering by Kevin Nordstrom and was produced by Lee Pennington, Ron Whitehead, Bill Hardesty, and Matt Thomasson.

This is a sonaBLAST! Records release

Tracklist:

1 Ancestors (Whitehead)

2 Harlan County (Pennington)

3 The Poet Walks (Pennington)

4 The Road To Harlan (Pennington)

5 Night’s Town (Pennington)

6 Poor Fork Sun (Pennington)

7 River Haiku (Pennington)

8 Pale Silence (Pennington)

9 Bloody Harlan (Pennington)

10 Sanctified Mountain (Pennington)

11 Cumberland (Pennington)

12 Big John 9 (Pennington)

13 Harlan, Backward Glance (Pennington)

14 Harlan Where I’ve Been (Pennington)

15 Today I Died (Pennington)

16 You Say You Want To Hear (Pennington)

17 Just Because I Want To Say It (Pennington)

18 The Moon Over Kentucky Is Blue (Whitehead)

19 A World On Fire (Whitehead)

20 There On Your Dying Bed (Whitehead)

Photo by Jill Baker.