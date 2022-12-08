Ron Whitehead, Lee Pennington TONIGHT At High Horse Bar For Songs of Bloody Harlan Release

Tonight, join Ron Whitehead, Lee Pennington, The Storm Generation Band and Katrina Harper for the “Songs of Bloody Harlan” album release.
This evening of Mountain poems and songs will take place tonight, Dec. 8 from 7-9 p.m. at High Horse Bar (1032 Story Ave.}. There will be CDs and books available for sale and signing.
Friday Morning, Dec. 9, the new album will be available on all major streaming platforms.
Songs of Bloody Harlan (featuring)
Lee Pennington: Guitar/Spoken Word
Ron Whitehead: Spoken Word
Oliver Sayani: Guitar/Keys/Banjo/Bass
Bill Hardesty: Bass/Mandolin
Evel Clark: Guitar
Matt Thomasson: Guitar/Keys/EWI
Aaron Williams: Bass/Dobro
Aaron West: Violin
The album was recorded at Logan St Music Studio by Bill Hardesty with mastering by Kevin Nordstrom and was produced by Lee Pennington, Ron Whitehead, Bill Hardesty, and Matt Thomasson.
This is a sonaBLAST! Records release
Tracklist:
1 Ancestors (Whitehead)
2 Harlan County (Pennington)
3 The Poet Walks (Pennington)
4 The Road To Harlan (Pennington)
5 Night’s Town (Pennington)
6 Poor Fork Sun (Pennington)
7 River Haiku (Pennington)
8 Pale Silence (Pennington)
9 Bloody Harlan (Pennington)
10 Sanctified Mountain (Pennington)
11 Cumberland (Pennington)
12 Big John 9 (Pennington)
13 Harlan, Backward Glance (Pennington)
14 Harlan Where I’ve Been (Pennington)
15 Today I Died (Pennington)
16 You Say You Want To Hear (Pennington)
17 Just Because I Want To Say It (Pennington)
18 The Moon Over Kentucky Is Blue (Whitehead)
19 A World On Fire (Whitehead)
20 There On Your Dying Bed (Whitehead)
Photo by Jill Baker.