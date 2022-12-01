Queer Kentucky To Celebrate New Print Publication At Upcoming Event

Queer Kentucky, an online platform for the LGBTQ community, will celebrate the first of its two print publications spotlighting LGBTQ health equity at an event next week. A press release describes the launch as “the expansion of their authentic storytelling and singular style from the world wide web to your hands.”

The first issue is already available at Old Louisville Coffee Co-op; Wine Shop in Southern Indiana; Carmichael’s; Kentucky for Kentucky – Lexington; University of Louisville Center for Engaged Learning and the LGBTQ+ Center; Lussi Brown Coffee Shop — Lexington; Lord John Vintage Shop — Lexington; Revelry; Rainbow Blossom; BY. TULSA — Queer popup in Tulsa, OK; Read Spotted Newt — Hazard Kentucky.

The event will be at PLAY Louisville (1101 E. Washington St.) on Friday, Dec. 9, from 6-9 p.m. POCO Pop Ups will provide free food; Sydney Hampton and Otis Junior will perform. There’ll also be free cocktails and mocktails.

Tickets are required (the event is 18+), but they’re free. However, guests who choose a $15 ticket will receive one copy of the magazine. You can get your tickets at this link.

