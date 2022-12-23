Party Like It’s 1969 At Vernon Lanes’ Vinyl Dance Party

Vernon Lanes closed in 2015, but now it's back and renovated under new ownership.

Vernon Lanes will host its last Soul Strike dance party of 2022, a party with 60s music played on vinyl records, on Friday, Dec. 30, from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Midnight Hour Sound System DJs will provide the tunes, which, according to the event description, will be “Rare Soul, Motown, 60’s R&B, Popcorn, Garage, etc.”

There’s no cover, but consider bringing money for drinks or bowling.

And if that doesn’t scratch your spending-the-holiday-weekend-at-Vernon-Lanes itch, they’re also holding a New Year’s Eve party with the band Most Wanted on Saturday, Dec. 31, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Guests will get free champagne and party favors.