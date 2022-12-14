Old Crow Medicine Show, Ricky Skaggs Headline ROMP 2023

ROMP — a roots and bluegrass festival held in Owensboro, Kentucky — has announced its 2023 lineup, which includes Old Crow Medicine Show, Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, The Infamous Stringdusters and many more acts.

The four-day festival takes place June 21-24 at Yellow Creek Park, and is produced by the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.

“ROMP Festival is the Hall of Fame’s signature event and an opportunity for our community to host people from around the country who make the pilgrimage to the Bluegrass Music Capital of the World,” Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum Executive Director Chris Joslin said in a release. “Fans sense there is something unique about bluegrass music in Owensboro, and this will be on full display in June. This is our 20th year, and that kind of longevity and innovation is something to celebrate!”

Four-day tickets are currently available for $165, and VIP tickets are on sale for $415. Prices will increase on Dec. 27.

For more info, visit rompfest.com.

Below is the lineup that’s been announced so far:

