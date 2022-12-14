New Poll Shows Many Kentuckians Believe COVID-19 Is Over

This story is by the Kentucky Lantern, which is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. More of Kentucky Lantern’s work can be found at kentuckylantern.com. Follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Kentuckians will celebrate the holiday season regardless of COVID-19 levels, according to a new poll funded by the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky.

Many also believe the pandemic is now over. These insights come from researchers with the University of Cincinnati’s Institute for Policy Research, who interviewed 855 Kentucky adults by telephone for the Vaccines in Kentucky poll from Oct. 29 to Dec. 4.

More than 8 in 10 of those surveyed said COVID-19 is “not too likely” or “not likely at all” to impact their holiday gathering plans.

Researchers found women were more likely than men to respond that COVID-19 would in fact impact their plans.

Additionally, about 25% of Kentuckians who were fully vaccinated and boosted said the virus is “very likely” or “somewhat likely” to keep them from hosting or attending holiday gatherings, the foundation reports.

“Almost three years into this pandemic, Kentuckians have found ways to live with the threat of COVID-19,” Ben Chandler, president and CEO of the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, said in a statement. “That means we must stay vigilant – washing our hands often, staying home when sick, and keeping up to date on our immunizations, both for COVID-19 and the flu shot.”

Kentuckians believe COVID-19 is over

Researchers also found that more Kentuckians now believe COVID-19 is over than did in the summer. Almost 60% – 58.1 – of those surveyed said the pandemic is over as it pertains to their personal life. That’s up from 53.3% over the summer.

State data, though, shows that COVID-19-related hospitalizations are actually up, as are deaths and the rate of positive cases.

As of Dec. 12, 388 Kentuckians were hospitalized with the virus. That’s up from 383 the week before and 281 the last week of November. Deaths, too, were at 51 last week, up from 28 the week before.

The rate of positive cases has risen every week for a month, according to state data. That number does not include at-home tests, though, meaning it is likely higher. It was 8.63% as of Monday, about two weeks post-Thanksgiving.

