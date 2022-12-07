Mitch McConnell Snubbed By Family Of Fallen Capitol Police Officer. Good For Them.

Things just aren’t going Mitch McConnell’s way these days. First, he will likely never be Senate Majority leader again, and then, at a ceremony on Dec. 6 honoring the law enforcement from the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, the family of fallen officer Brian Sicknick chose to forgo well-wishes and handshakes from both McConnell and fellow Republican Kevin McCarthy, the U.S. House Minority Leader.

The ceremony awarded United States Capitol Police with the Congressional Gold Medal in honor of their service on the day of the riot. The gesture won full support of the Senate, but 21 House Republicans voted against the measure.

The mother of the fallen officer, Gladys Sicknick, told CNN, “They’re just two-faced.”

“I’m just tired of them standing there and saying how wonderful the Capitol police is and then they turn around and … go down to Mar-a-Lago and kiss his ring and come back and stand here and sit with – it just, it just hurts,” she said.

Here at LEO, we commend the family for honoring their family member and letting Republicans know that turning their backs on American people will not continue to work in their favor. Also, here’s the video of McCarthy and McConnell’s rejection. It’s delicious.

We love this journey for you, Mitch.