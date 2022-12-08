Meet “This Is Us” Star Chrissy Metz At Liquor Barn Tomorrow

Actor/singer Chrissy Metz, best known for her role as “Kate” in the NBC show “This Is Us,” will appear at Liquor Barn in Middletown (13401 Middletown Commons #134) tomorrow, Dec. 9, from 2-4 p.m.

Metz will sign bottles of wine from her wine brand, Joyful Heart Wine Company.

In a statement, Metz said, “These wines hold a special place in my heart, and it’s been amazing to watch our collective vision become a reality. Born out of my desire to live from the heart, to create purposeful moments, give back to the community, and to share delicious wine with loved ones, Joyful Heart Wine Co. has been a dream of mine for many years.”

If you miss Metz’s appearance in Louisville, she’ll also be in Lexington at 1837 Plaudit Place on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 2-4 p.m.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.