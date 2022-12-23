Louisville Orchestra to Premier “Send The Carriage Through,” A Creator Corps Work on January 14

On January 14, The Louisville Orchestra will premiere “Send the Carriage Through,” a piece by Creator Corps member Lisa Bielawa. Bielawa is one of the three full-time resident composers under the Louisville Orchestra Creator Corps initiative.

With music director and Musical America 2022 Conductor of the Year Teddy Abrams, The Orchestra will perform the piece alongside Beethoven’s Fifth “Emperor” Piano Concerto, which will feature soloist Jonathan Biss.

The show will happen at Kentucky Center for the Arts. Tickets can be found HERE.

The Creator Corps program composers have set up residence in Shelby Park neighborhood with dedicated workspace for composition and all working within the community as ambassadors for the Orchestra.

“Lisa, TJ and Tyler are consummate examples of 21st-century artist-leaders,” said Abrams in a release. “Their musical talents match their intellect and they share a remarkable sensitivity to the needs of the world beyond musical composition.”

Future Creator Corps concerts on March 4 and March 11 will feature world premieres by TJ Cole and Tyler Taylor.