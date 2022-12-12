Louisville Laughs Comedy SUPERLIST Is Here. (Dec. 12)

The SUPERLIST of Louisville Comedy from Louisville Laughs is here.

A list of the upcoming comedy shows and open mics in the Louisville area. If we missed your event, let us know. (Information on how to sign up for open mics at bottom).

We were a little late getting the list out this week so we are starting it from today.

UPCOMING SHOWS AND OPEN MICS

Monday, Dec. 12

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

Tuesday, Dec. 13

7:30 p.m. — Dog + Mouse House presents: Stand Up Drink Good Beer comedy open mic, Falls City Beer Taproom. Show up and sign up starting at 7. Free admission.

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver variety open mic Kaiju. Sign ups at 9

Wednesday, Dec. 14

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. — Unhinged Speed Dating, Planet of the Tapes. Free

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, Dec. 15

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy Night at Gravely. Gravely Brewing Co. Free tickets

7:30 p.m. – Jodi White, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Thursday Night Comedy Bites open mic. The Bard’s Town. Sign ups at 7:30

8 p.m. — Oops! All Christmas Monsters, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

Friday, Dec. 16

7 p.m. — Joe “Mr. D” Dombrowski, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Jodi White, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — It’s An Extra Crispy Christmas improv, The Bard’s Town Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Joe “Mr. D” Dombrowski, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Jodi White, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

Saturday, Dec. 17

7 p.m. — Joe “Mr. D” Dombrowski, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Jodi White, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8:30 p.m. — Comedy Night at La Terresa on 4th Street, La Terreza. Tickets $10. Call 502-649-6192.

9:30 p.m. — Joe “Mr. D” Dombrowski, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Jodi White, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

Sunday, Dec. 18

6 p.m. — Kevin White show: Kerwin Claiborne, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy at TEN20 open mic, TEN20 Craft Brewery. To sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

8:45 p.m. — Kevin White show: Kerwin Claiborne, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Monday, Dec. 19

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

Tuesday, Dec. 20

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Falls City open mic, Falls City Beer Taproom. Signup to perform here. Free admission

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver variety open mic Kaiju. Sign ups at 9

Wednesday, Dec. 21

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. — A Very Commie Christmas, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, Dec. 22

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Amber Autry & DJ Sandhu, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Thursday Night Comedy Bites open mic. The Bard’s Town. Sign ups at 7:30

Friday, Dec. 23

7:30 p.m. — Amber Autry & DJ Sandhu, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Big Howell & Possum Christmas Special, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

10 p.m. — Amber Autry & DJ Sandhu, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, Dec. 24

Christmas Eve

Sunday, Dec. 25

Merry Christmas

Monday, Dec. 26

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

Tuesday, Dec. 27

7 p.m. — Dog + Mouse House presents: Falls City Showcase featuring Mr Bikey, Falls City Beer Taproom. Free admission

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver variety open mic Kaiju. Sign ups at 9

Wednesday, Dec. 28

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. — Tyler Jackson, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, Dec. 29

7:30 p.m. – Mike Armstrong, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Steve Rannazzisi, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Thursday Night Comedy Bites open mic. The Bard’s Town. Sign ups at 7:30

Friday, Dec. 30

7:30 p.m. – Mike Armstrong, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Steve Rannazzisi, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Dan Alten, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Mike Armstrong, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Steve Rannazzisi, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10:30 p.m. — Dan Alten, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

Saturday, Dec. 31

7:30 p.m. – Mike Armstrong, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Steve Rannazzisi, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Dan Alten, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Mike Armstrong, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:30 p.m. — Steve Rannazzisi, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10:30 p.m. — Dan Alten, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

Sunday, Jan. 1

7 p.m. — Josh Firestine, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

TO SIGN UP FOR OPEN MICS

Sundays — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown Message @UncoolRandy on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter

Sundays — Comedy Attack! open mic, Kaiju. First Sunday of the month. Show up and sign up

Sundays — Comedy at Ten20 Craft Brewery open mic. Every first and third Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Sign up in advance by messaging Louisville Laughs on Facebook or emailing [email protected]

Fridays — Louisville Laughs presents: Never Say Die Comedy Hour (Or Two) open mic, Never Say Die bar and art gallery, 3900 Shelbyville Rd, St. Matthews. Every second Sunday of the month. To sign up for a spot, email [email protected]

Mondays — The Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. Show starts at 8 p.m. To sign up, email [email protected]

Tuesdays — Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Show up and sign up. List out at 7:15 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Message Ehrin Dowdle with questions.

Tuesdays — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy open mic, Falls City Beer Taproom, the first Tuesday of each month beginning at 7:30 p.m. Starting in December, it will be a Feedback mic. For a spot, email [email protected]

Tuesdays — Dog + Mouse House presents: Stand Up Drink Good Beer comedy open mic, Falls City Beer Taproom, the second Tuesday of each month beginning at 7:30 p.m. Show up and sign up starting at 7.

Tuesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Tuesdays — Stand and Deliver variety open mic Kaiju, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9

Wednesdays — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, 7:30 p.m., The Caravan Louisville. Email [email protected] for a spot

Wednesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Wednesdays — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9

Thursdays — Thursday Night Comedy Bites. The Bard’s Town. Show at 8 p.m. and sign ups at 7:30.