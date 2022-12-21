Louisville Illustrator To Partner With Dolly Parton On New Children’s Book

"Billy the Kid Makes it Big" is the new project between Louisville Illustrator MacKenzie Haley and Angel/Author/Legend Dolly Parton.

Louisville Illustrator MacKenzie Haley is working with legendary country singer and living American angel Dolly Parton on a new children’s book. The book, “Billy the Kid Makes It Big” is scheduled for release in Spring of 2023 and has Haley working overtime to finish.

Haley announced the project via Instagram on Dec. 9 at the same time as the T2 Agency posted on theirs. T2 Agency is a boutique literature and art agency dedicated to children’s books.

The book based on “Dolly Parton’s god-dog @btkthefrenchie follows French bulldog Billy the Kid as he makes his way to Nashville to follow his dreams and make it big. But when he runs into some bullies, he’ll need his favorite songs, a group of scrappy new friends, and his favorite country music star to regain self-confidence and be the star he always knew he could be.”

The book will be for sale April 25, 2023 and can be preordered HERE.

