Louisville Chef To Lead Gordon Ramsay Restaurant At Caesars Southern Indiana

Stephen Dunn will lead the kitchen at Gordon Ramsay Steak in Southern Indiana

Louisville chef Stephen Dunn will be the executive chef at Gordon Ramsay Steak at Caesars Southern Indiana, a press release announced this morning.

Chef Dunn’s background includes roles at Matt Winn’s Steakhouse, Equus and Jack’s Bourbon Lounge, Harvest, The Hub and Sullivan’s Taphouse.

Chef Dunn said in a statement, “I’m excited to join Gordon Ramsay Steak because it brings more eyes on what I and my team are creating for the guest. I am always thinking, what can I do to make that bite of food as good as it can possibly be?”

Caesars Southern Indiana General Manager Brad Seigel said in a statement, “Chef Dunn’s impressive resume and skill set made him an easy choice to lead Gordon Ramsay Steak. His commitment to excellence and exemplary customer dining experience is a perfect fit into our hospitality culture at Caesars Southern Indiana.”

Gordon Ramsay Steak is slated to open at Caesars later this month. Dishes on its menu will include sticky toffee pudding and beef Wellington.