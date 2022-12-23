Louisville Ballet Cancels Final ‘Nutcracker’ Performances Due To Inclement Weather

The Louisville Ballet has announced that the performances of the Nutcracker have been canceled. Posting on their social media, the Ballet broke the news to the public in the evening hours yesterday. The shows were canceled due to the winter storm that moved through the area last night.

The ballet was scheduled to have three more performances including two this evening. However the weather and quickly dropping temperatures would have created a dangerous situation for Ballet patrons.

The Ballet’s ‘Season of Transcendence’ will return in late January (Jan 25-29) with #CHORSHOW, where dancers in the company apply to create and choreograph new works that are then presented in the intimate setting of the Louisville Ballet studios.

If you’re sad you are missing it, don’t miss checking out LEO’s Nutcracker Slideshow.