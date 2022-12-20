Kosair Shrine Circus To Return To Louisville In January

The Kosair Shrine Circus will return to Louisville for eight performances from Friday, Jan. 27, through Sunday, Jan. 29, at Broadbent Arena.

The shows will feature clowns, acrobats, daredevils and more, including “presentations of horsemanship from the Cossack Riders, hair-hanging aerial dancers, foot juggling feats, and 9 contortionists bending and twisting in extreme ways,” according to a press release, plus a herd of Asian elephants “demonstrating their enormous grace, intelligence, and strength.”

Before each show, the arena will be open for animal rides and performer meet-and-greets.

Tickets are $10-$35 and are available at this link.

A group of protesters demonstrated against the circus last year for its alleged animal cruelty.

