Join Santa And The Louisville Zoo For ‘Santa’s Zoo Stop’ On Saturday, Dec. 10

On Saturday, Dec. 10, Santa will be making his list and checking it twice — then, he’s going to stop at the Louisville Zoo to see who’s naughty or nice. From 10 a.m to 2 p.m., he’ll be checking in with treats for the animals and making time to chat with guests at Santa’s Zoo Stop in the Main Plaza Gift Shop.

Children (and those of you who wish they could recapture the time, energy and essence of childhood) will have the chance to write a letter to Santa. Santa will take those letters back to the North Pole — and, who knows, you might get your wish.

Zoo docents will be on hand with a few animal ambassadors eager to meet guests. Visitors will also get to see some of their favorite animals engaging with holiday-themed “enrichment” items “customized just for them by Santa’s elves.”

Here’s the schedule (subject to change):

10:30 a.m. – Puma/ Lynx and indoor islands birds

10:45 a.m. – Giraffe

11:00 a.m. – Gorilla

11:15 a.m. – Lion

11:30 a.m. – Zebra

12 p.m. – Amur Tiger

12:15 p.m. – Komodo Dragon (Islands Pavilion)

12:30 p.m. – Meerkats

1:00 p.m. – Brown Bears (at Glacier Run’s Bear Alley)

1:15 p.m. – Rhinos & Warthogs

1:30 p.m. – Polar Bear (Glacier Run)

1:45 p.m. – Camel

2:00 p.m. – Elephants