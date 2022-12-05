Interstellar Brings Art and Sanctuary Together For Its Latest Night Market

The rise in popularity of night markets in the United States is notable. Louisville is no different with night markets popping up at Fourth Street Live and in NULU.

On the evening of December 14, Interstellar, a group whose mission it is to bring the Louisville community together with “an exceptional variety of art, craftsmanship, local business and meaningful guest experience,”is joining forces with the local sacred shroom church, Psanctuary to bring an out-of-this-world, and possibly out-of-body experience with its latest night market and silent disco at Story Louisville on Main st.

One of the disco stations will be reserved for partygoers to listen to the “resonance of the plants they’ve purchased through bio-sonification.”

Rays Aura Portrait will be taking single and couple photos, Hillary Rose will perform live sound healing, and two artists will be live painting during the event.

25 local businesses will be on hand to make your holiday gift-giving easy with everything from jewelry to clothing, self-care items and art.

The event is happening at Story Louisville located at 900 E. Main St. on Wednesday December 14 from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

