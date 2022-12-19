Festivus, Trivia And A Side Of Communism: 10 Things Under $10 To Do In Louisville This Week (12/19)

Whether you've been naughty or nice, Commie Christmas is coming.

MONDAY, DEC. 19

A Festivus for the Rest of Us: Round 4

The Merryweather

Free | 7 p.m.

Participate in “Seinfeld” trivia, air your grievances, drink “Seinfeld”-themed drinks, gather ‘round the pole, etc.

TUESDAY, DEC. 20

Movie Trivia with Greg! (21+)

Planet of the Tapes

Free | 8-10 p.m.

Show off your music knowledge and win prizes.

Holiday Family Friendly Silent Disco

TEN20 Craft Brewery (Butchertown)

$5 | 7-10 p.m.

Like a normal silent disco, but all the music will be kid-friendly, spun by a kid DJ.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 21

Polar Express Party & Santa Meet ‘n Greet

Floyd County Library (180 W. Spring St., New Albany, IN)

Free | 3-6 p.m.

This family-friendly event will have indoor snowball fights, free snow cones, crafts, hot chocolate, train sets and a meet-and-greet with Santa Claus.

The Spirits of Christmas — Victorian Ghost Stories

Culbertson Mansion State Historic Site

$10 at the door | 7-9 p.m.

In accordance with a Victorian Christmas tradition, gather to hear ghost stories and enjoy hot chocolate.

Ep Release!

Mag Bar

$5 | Doors at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m.

Local rockers Bandshee will drop their newest EP; Molly’s Midnight Villains and The Tunesmiths will join them.

A Very Commie Christmas

Planet of the Tapes

$5 | 8 p.m.

Local comedians host a communism-themed variety show where all guests will get free eggnog. Host June Dempsey told LEO that the night will recount the story of how Karl Marx saved Christmas.

THURSDAY, DEC. 22

Abendmusik: A Collaboration of Incantare & Alchymy Viols

Second Presbyterian Church (3701 Old Brownsboro Rd.)

Free | 12-1 p.m.

Enjoy Christmas music with Renaissance flavor and flair. When was the last time you heard a viol, sackbut or continuo?

Chanukah Menorah Lighting & Gelt Drop

6301 Moonseed St.

Free | 6-7:30 p.m.

Celebrate the Festival of Lights with latkes, donuts, crafts, glow-in-the-dark swag, a hoverboard raffle and more. Chocolate gelt (gold coins) will be dropped from the basket of a fire truck.

FRIDAY, DEC. 23

Gardens Aglimmer

Waterfront Botanical Gardens

$0-$10 | Times vary

Get in one last trip to a Christmas light event (and a conversation with Santa) before Christmas itself.