Drag Queens On Ice Skate into Paristown’s Fête de Noël

Drag Queens on Ice, a free show that’s exactly what its name sounds like, will return to the rink at Paristown’s Fête de Noël this Sunday, Dec. 4, from 7-9 p.m, at 720 Brent St.

The performers this year include Leah Halston, Tova Ura Vitch, Breanna Burns, Starlette and Celeste DeChardonnay.

Rodney Coffman, president of the Kentuckiana Pride Foundation, said in a statement, “KPF is excited to be teaming up with Paristown once again for one of the most entertaining shows around. There is no other show in the Kentuckiana area like it. With these graceful drag queens out on the ice, you have no clue what to expect.”

Paristown managing partner Steve Smith added in a statement, “If this show is anything like it was in the past, the public can expect an evening filled with lots of holiday spirit, laughter, and great entertainment set amidst a delightful festive holiday atmosphere right here in Louisville.”

Fête de Noël also includes a holiday market, a train for kids, a “Christmas Carol”-themed escape room, a meet-and-greet with Santa and hot chocolate.