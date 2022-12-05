Comedian Heather McMahan To Play Brown Theatre This Week

Heather McMahan, a standup comedian and substitute co-host of “The Today Show,” will perform at the Brown Theatre this Friday, Dec. 9, at 8 p.m.

Tickets range from $50.31-$167.31 and are available at this link. VIP passes come with a Q&A talkback after the show, a lanyard and an autographed tour poster.

McMahan appears in the Netflix special “Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live at the Hollywood Palladium” with Michelle Buteau, Avi Gilbert, Cristela Alonzo, Margaret Cho and Tracey Ashley. She also hosts a podcast, “Absolutely Not with Heather McMahan,” and has more than 700,000 Instagram followers. She was featured in Variety this summer as one of the magazine’s “most impactful voices in a transitional year for comedy.”

Watch a clip of McMahan on “The Today Show” below.