Cody and Friends host a ‘Magical Holiday Special’ at the Highview Arts Center

Cody Clark, a local magician and autism advocate, will host a magic/variety show at the Highview Arts Center (7406 Fegenbush Ln.) on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m., the second in his new bimonthly show series, “Cody & Friends.”

Clark will host and perform in “Cody & Friends – A Magical Holiday Special” as his character “Conductor Cody,” inspired by Tom Hanks’ character in the movie “The Polar Express.”

The show will also feature three other performers: Graham Maupin, a magician and disability advocate with cerebral palsy; Taylor Martin, performing as “Prof. Cecil Rodney,” a Victorian-era character; and Dennis Alm, who owns Denny’s Magic & Fun Shop in Indiana.

Tickets are $15 at the door or on Eventbrite.

According to a press release, future shows in the Cody & Friends series will include a lineup of female magicians in February and neurodivergent performers in April.