“Christmas In California Park” Kicks Off Their 8th Holiday Gift Event This Sunday, Dec. 18

The Love Transformation Project will host their 8th annual “Christmas in California Park” on Sunday, December 18, from 2-4 p.m. The event is hosted at the California Park Community Center (1600 W. St. Catherine) and will celebrate the magic of the season with the children and families of the community.

Love Transformation Project will be gifting over a million dollars of in-kind gifts to the community and those who attend the event.

Some highlights of the event will include:

Santa will be handing out gifts to kids!

A FREE raffle for bikes and larger items for kids.

Santa’s Closet (for parents to take gifts home)

Kid’s Closet (where kids can get gifts for their parents)

LTP Food Truck

The Love Transformation Project is on a mission to heal the divides in our community. The organization works to remove economic, racial and systemic barriers that “segregate, separate, and alienate our communities one from the other.”

For more information: lovetransformationproject.org.