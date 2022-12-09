Celebrate the Solstice with The Winter Sols Tits at Zanzabar

Join Winter Sols Tits for some good old fashion vaudeville and burlesque.

Nothing like a little shaking and shimmying to warm up the longest night of the year. The Winter Sols Tits, an adults-only burlesque/drag show, will set the right mood for the long, cold winter ahead. The event will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Zanzabar (2100 S. Preston). Doors open at 8 p.m.; show starts at 9 p.m.

The event promises a “holiday and snow covered vaudeville show, featuring drag, burlesque and belly dance, with performers from Louisville, Lexington, Paducah, Dayton, and Cincinnati.”

The holiday show will collect items for Feed Louisville, a mutual aid nonprofit that works daily with the homeless population on the streets and in encampments. Items requested are: coats, thick sweaters, thermal layers, Sterno canned heat, hot hands, 3-4 person tents, sleeping bags, blankets, tarps, gloves, scarves, hats, underwear, socks, AA andAAA batteries, men’s pants, boots (sizes 8 and up) and hygiene products.

Bring your donation on the night of the show and be entered into one of several raffles.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 day-of. There are VIP tables available for $100.

For tickets and more info: zanzabarlouisville.com