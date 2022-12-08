Build Up Conditioning With This Free Tour De Lou Training Program

A photo from the Tour de Lou in 2018. | Photo by Phoebe Monsour, Kentucky Derby Festival.

Training for an athletic competition or event can be intimidating, but the benefits can be life-changing.

The Kentucky Derby Festival and PNC are trying to increase the accessibility of conditioning for the 2023 PNC Tour de Lou, an April cycling event featuring three distances — 20-miles, 35-miles and 62.1-miles.

The Tour de Lou Training Program is a free, six-week training schedule that offers in-person rides that will help cyclists build up cardio for the race.

“The PNC Tour de Lou Training Program is for cyclists of all experience levels,” Matt Gibson, Kentucky Derby Festival president and CEO, said in a statement. “Thanks to Louisville Bicycle Club and Norton Sports Health, in just a few short weeks, this program will get you in gear no matter which distance you ride with us in the spring.”

The 2023 PNC Tour de Lou Training Program is as follows:

Feb. 26: 5-mile Training Ride & Rider 101

Mar. 5: 10-Mile Training Ride

Mar. 12: 15-Mile Training Ride

Mar. 19: 20-Mile Training Ride

March 26: 25-Mile Training Ride

Apr. 2: 30-Mile Training Ride

Rides will start and end at 301 E. Witherspoon St. Register for the training program at KDF.org/TourdeLou.

The PNC Tour de Lou is set for Sunday, April 16, 2023.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.