Blues Guitarist Tab Benoit And The Dirty Dozen Brass Band Bring The Bayou To Headliners On Friday, Dec. 16.

Get a taste of the Louisiana bayou when blues guitarist Tab Benoit brings his tour to Headliners this Friday, Dec. 16, at 8 p.m., with special guests The Dirty Dozen Brass Band.

Benoit’s “Night Train” Live tour will celebrate the renowned musician’s career of more than three decades. Benoit also appears in the IMAX motion picture “Hurricane on the Bayou,” which documents how Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans in 2005. This year, Benoit also appeared in the Sony movie “Jazzfest: A New Orleans Story,” which explores the genre and phenomena of one of New Orleans’ greatest cultural treasures: its music.

Appearing with Benoit is The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, which has taken its bebop jazz, funk and R&B/soul sound around the world for the last 40 years with no plans to slow down.

In a June 2022 review of Benoit’s show, Denver Entertainment Hub critic RIck Witt wrote, “Benoit took the stage, and within ten minutes the rain slowed to a drizzle, then stopped completely. Blues From The Top 1, Mother Nature 0.”

Witt added, “From his set [opener] ‘Why Are People Like That’ to his encore ‘Medicine,’ Benoit had the delighted crowd swinging, singing, and swaying. Benoit’s set was the perfect culmination of three fabulous days of extraordinary music at an extraordinary venue in an idyllic location.”

Tickets for Benoit’s show are $30, and you can buy them at this link.