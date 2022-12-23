Art Sanctuary To Host Louisville Gothic’s Last “Dead Of Night” Party Of 2022 On Friday, Dec. 30

Celebrate New Year's Evil with Art Sanctuary and the Dark Market.

The solstice has passed, but we’ve still got a long way to go before the nights get light again. Until then, those of us who love the dark can revel at a party that celebrates it.

Friday, Dec. 30, Art Sanctuary will host the year’s last “Dead Of Night” dance party, an 18+ “monthly grind of dark eclectic music,” from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Count Grozny and Sorrow Vomit will provide the tunes.

Local “alt” vendors will sell their wares in “The Dark Market.” Lany StarDust will be mixing the drinks, and a not-yet-announced food truck will have food for sale.

Tickets are $5 at the door.

As the organizers say: “Come out and help keep the dance floor barely alive as we celebrate the glum drudgery of our dreadful existence.”