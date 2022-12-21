Art Gallery Roundup: 25 Exhibitions To See In Louisville

A gallery roundup of art shows to see in Louisville this month. Note: This list is a selection of current exhibitions.

“ROBERT MORGAN: MYTHS AND STORIES”

Through December 2023

Solo show by Lexington artist Robert Morgan.

“FRAGILE FIGURES: BEINGS AND TIME”

Through December 2023

A group exhibition of portraits.

21c Louisville

700 W. Main St.

Hours: Mondays-Sundays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

21cmuseumhotels.com

“PASTEL, GRAPHITE AND MUD”

Through Jan. 31

Drawings by N. Deborah Hazlett and ceramics by David Rodger.

Aperture Creative Space

Mellwood Art Center

1860 Mellwood Ave., #128

Hours: Fridays-Saturdays, 12-6 p.m.

mellwoodartcenter.com

HOLIDAY SHOW

Through Jan. 13

Featuring original artworks from local and regional artists.

Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery

137 E. Main St., New Albany, Indiana

Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, noon-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 1-3 p.m.

bourne-schweitzergallery.com

“DISPOSITIONAL GRANULARITY”

Through Feb. 12

Acrylic ink paintings by Uhma Janus.

Capacity Contemporary Exchange

641 W. Main St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fridays, 12-8 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays, 12-4 p.m.

capacitycontemporary.com

“OVER THE MOON: THE ECLECTIC ART OF ANN FARNSLEY”

Through Jan. 7

Art by the Vevay, Indiana, resident who died in 2021.

Carnegie Center for Art & History

201 E. Spring St., New Albany, Indiana

Hours: Mondays-Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursdays, noon-8 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

carnegiecenter.org

ANNUAL STUDENT EXHIBITION

Through Jan. 6

Show of work by selected BFA students.

Cressman Center for Visual Arts, University of Louisville

100 E. Main St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.;

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

louisville.edu/cressman

“LIVE FLY, STAY FLY”

Through Jan. 8

Louisvillian Brandon Hill’s art focuses on people’s deepest desires.

“BIRTH OF AN AMERICAN BEAST”

Through Jan. 14

Solo show of Imuzi Thompson’s paintings and drawings.

“RETURN TO THE BEATEN PATH”

Through Jan. 14

Pottery by Autumn McKay Lindsey.

fifteenTWELVE Creative Compound

1512 Portland Ave.

Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

fifteen-twelve.com

ANNUAL HOLIDAY EXHIBIT

Through January

Work by Dennis Mader, Cheryl Chapman and Kevin Lippy.

Galerie Hertz

1253 S. Preston St.

Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 12-5 p.m.; most Sundays, 12-4 p.m.

galeriehertz.com

“WINTER IN KENTUCKY”

Through Jan. 7

A group exhibition in various media of Kentucky winters.

“BEAUTIFUL DIFFERENCES”

Jan. 10-Feb. 13

An all media show that explores the differences in our world.

Gallery 104, Arts Association of Oldham County

104 E. Main St., La Grange

Hours: Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

aaooc.org

“IN THE WEEDS: CAMOUFLAGE AND ITS DISCONTENTS”

Through Jan. 8

Group exhibition examining camouflage uses in the military and fashion and the meanings behind it.

houseguest gallery

2721 Taylor Blvd.

Hours: Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Search Instragram and Facebook

GRETA MATTINGLY

Through March

Solo show by one of the resident artists.

Kentucky Fine Art Gallery

2400-C Lime Kiln Lane

Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.;

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

kentuckyfineartgallery.com

“NATUREISH/NURTUREISH”

Through Jan. 22

Monica Stewart uses paper, wood and fibers to explore the facts and fictions of connections between nature and humans.

“ERASURE’S EDGE”

Through Jan. 22

Solo show by Noel W. Anderson reflecting on the many interpretations of erasure.

KMAC Museum

715 W. Main St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

kmacmuseum.org

“INSPIRED”

Through Feb. 15

Shawn Marshall solo exhibition featuring landscape paintings and abstract mixed media pieces.

Lowber Pilates and Gallery

1734 Bonnycastle Ave.

Hours: Mondays-Thursdays, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Fridays, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

lowberpilates.com

“CLOUDS, DREAMS”

Through Jan. 21

Solo exhibition by Nashville artist Marilyn Murphy

Moremen Gallery

710 W. Main St., Suite 201

Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

moremengallery.com

“FROM THE MELANCHOLY PAST”

Through March 31

Photographs by Diana Schoenfeld.

Paul Paletti Gallery

713 E. Market St.

Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

paulpalettigallery.com

“NEW MEMBERS”

Through Jan. 29

Work by new members Dessie Spears, Katherine Corcoran and Mary Burnley.

PYRO Gallery

1006 E. Washington St.

Hours: Fridays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m.; Sundays 1-4 p.m.

pyrogallery.com

“WINTER WONDERLAND”

Through Jan. 3

Annual show of ornaments.

Revelry Boutique + Gallery

742 E. Market St.

Hours: Mondays, 11 a.m-5 p.m.; Tuesdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

revelrygallery.com

“ALPHONSE MUCHA: ART NOUVEAU VISIONARY”

Through Jan. 23

Exhibition on a master of the Art Nouveau poster.

“SAM GILLIAM (1933-2022)”

Through Feb. 26

In honor of Gilliam’s recent death, the museum is showing works by the former Louisvillian.

“KENTUCKY WOMEN: HELEN LaFRANCE”

Through April 30

Retrospective of the late Kentucky artist’s work.

Speed Art Museum

2035 S. Third St.

Hours: Fridays, 1-8 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

speedmuseum.org

