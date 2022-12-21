Art Gallery Roundup: 25 Exhibitions To See In Louisville

A gallery roundup of art shows to see in Louisville this month. Note: This list is a selection of current exhibitions.
“ROBERT MORGAN: MYTHS AND STORIES”
Through December 2023
Solo show by Lexington artist Robert Morgan.
“FRAGILE FIGURES: BEINGS AND TIME”
Through December 2023
A group exhibition of portraits.
21c Louisville
700 W. Main St.
Hours: Mondays-Sundays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
21cmuseumhotels.com
“PASTEL, GRAPHITE AND MUD”
Through Jan. 31
Drawings by N. Deborah Hazlett and ceramics by David Rodger.
Aperture Creative Space
Mellwood Art Center
1860 Mellwood Ave., #128
Hours: Fridays-Saturdays, 12-6 p.m.
mellwoodartcenter.com
HOLIDAY SHOW
Through Jan. 13
Featuring original artworks from local and regional artists.
Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery
137 E. Main St., New Albany, Indiana
Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, noon-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 1-3 p.m.
bourne-schweitzergallery.com
“DISPOSITIONAL GRANULARITY”
Through Feb. 12
Acrylic ink paintings by Uhma Janus.
Capacity Contemporary Exchange
641 W. Main St.
Hours: Wednesdays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fridays, 12-8 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays, 12-4 p.m.
capacitycontemporary.com
“OVER THE MOON: THE ECLECTIC ART OF ANN FARNSLEY”
Through Jan. 7
Art by the Vevay, Indiana, resident who died in 2021.
Carnegie Center for Art & History
201 E. Spring St., New Albany, Indiana
Hours: Mondays-Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursdays, noon-8 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
carnegiecenter.org
ANNUAL STUDENT EXHIBITION
Through Jan. 6
Show of work by selected BFA students.
Cressman Center for Visual Arts, University of Louisville
100 E. Main St.
Hours: Wednesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.;
Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
louisville.edu/cressman
“LIVE FLY, STAY FLY”
Through Jan. 8
Louisvillian Brandon Hill’s art focuses on people’s deepest desires.
“BIRTH OF AN AMERICAN BEAST”
Through Jan. 14
Solo show of Imuzi Thompson’s paintings and drawings.
“RETURN TO THE BEATEN PATH”
Through Jan. 14
Pottery by Autumn McKay Lindsey.
fifteenTWELVE Creative Compound
1512 Portland Ave.
Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
fifteen-twelve.com
ANNUAL HOLIDAY EXHIBIT
Through January
Work by Dennis Mader, Cheryl Chapman and Kevin Lippy.
Galerie Hertz
1253 S. Preston St.
Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 12-5 p.m.; most Sundays, 12-4 p.m.
galeriehertz.com
“WINTER IN KENTUCKY”
Through Jan. 7
A group exhibition in various media of Kentucky winters.
“BEAUTIFUL DIFFERENCES”
Jan. 10-Feb. 13
An all media show that explores the differences in our world.
Gallery 104, Arts Association of Oldham County
104 E. Main St., La Grange
Hours: Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
aaooc.org
“IN THE WEEDS: CAMOUFLAGE AND ITS DISCONTENTS”
Through Jan. 8
Group exhibition examining camouflage uses in the military and fashion and the meanings behind it.
houseguest gallery
2721 Taylor Blvd.
Hours: Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Search Instragram and Facebook
GRETA MATTINGLY
Through March
Solo show by one of the resident artists.
Kentucky Fine Art Gallery
2400-C Lime Kiln Lane
Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.;
Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
kentuckyfineartgallery.com
“NATUREISH/NURTUREISH”
Through Jan. 22
Monica Stewart uses paper, wood and fibers to explore the facts and fictions of connections between nature and humans.
“ERASURE’S EDGE”
Through Jan. 22
Solo show by Noel W. Anderson reflecting on the many interpretations of erasure.
KMAC Museum
715 W. Main St.
Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
kmacmuseum.org
“INSPIRED”
Through Feb. 15
Shawn Marshall solo exhibition featuring landscape paintings and abstract mixed media pieces.
Lowber Pilates and Gallery
1734 Bonnycastle Ave.
Hours: Mondays-Thursdays, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Fridays, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
lowberpilates.com
“CLOUDS, DREAMS”
Through Jan. 21
Solo exhibition by Nashville artist Marilyn Murphy
Moremen Gallery
710 W. Main St., Suite 201
Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
moremengallery.com
“FROM THE MELANCHOLY PAST”
Through March 31
Photographs by Diana Schoenfeld.
Paul Paletti Gallery
713 E. Market St.
Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
paulpalettigallery.com
“NEW MEMBERS”
Through Jan. 29
Work by new members Dessie Spears, Katherine Corcoran and Mary Burnley.
PYRO Gallery
1006 E. Washington St.
Hours: Fridays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m.; Sundays 1-4 p.m.
pyrogallery.com
“WINTER WONDERLAND”
Through Jan. 3
Annual show of ornaments.
Revelry Boutique + Gallery
742 E. Market St.
Hours: Mondays, 11 a.m-5 p.m.; Tuesdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
revelrygallery.com
“ALPHONSE MUCHA: ART NOUVEAU VISIONARY”
Through Jan. 23
Exhibition on a master of the Art Nouveau poster.
“SAM GILLIAM (1933-2022)”
Through Feb. 26
In honor of Gilliam’s recent death, the museum is showing works by the former Louisvillian.
“KENTUCKY WOMEN: HELEN LaFRANCE”
Through April 30
Retrospective of the late Kentucky artist’s work.
Speed Art Museum
2035 S. Third St.
Hours: Fridays, 1-8 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
speedmuseum.org
