A New Film Starring Louisville’s William Mapother To Be Released January 13

"On Sacred Ground" looks at the Dakota Access Pipeline protests.

“On Sacred Ground” is a new film depicting the events of the 2016 Dakota Access Pipeline protests. The film is set to be released in theaters and On Demand on Jan. 13.

The cast includes: David Arquette, Louisville’s William Mapother, Amy Smart, Irene Bedard (who was Disney’s Pochahontas), Kerry Knuppe, Frances Fisher, Mariel Hemingway, David Midthunder and Che Jim.

The Dakota Access Pipeline construction that was to run through Standing Rock Indian Reservation was the site of large protests. The film follows a journalist and military veteran (Mapother) and an oil company executive (Arquette) who find themselves on opposing ends of the fight.

See the trailer here: