5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (12/9)

FRIDAY, DEC. 9

The Brown-Forman Nutcracker

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

$39.20-$168.00 | 7:30 p.m.

The classic Christmas ballet returns for the season.

SATURDAY, DEC. 10

The Whirling Tiger Pop-Up: “Snowflakes”

The Whirling Tiger

No cover | 5 p.m. – close

We thought that this bar/performance venue would close for good back in September, but thankfully, it’s now under new management and slated for a full return in January. This weekend, the bar returns with a seasonal pop-up, “Snowflakes.”

$20 Art Show

Headliners

No cover | 6-9 p.m.

Exactly as it says in the name: every piece of art is exactly $20, and it’s all made by local creators.

SNKR BST Louisville

Kentucky Exposition Center

$20-$60 | 1-6 p.m.

The place to be (and shop) if you’re a sneakerhead. You can also buy vintage clothes and streetwear.

Christmas Chaos

Malice Manor (640 Providence Way, Clarksville, IN)

$25-$60 | 7-10 p.m.

Haunted houses aren’t exclusive to Halloween. In this one, you’ll see the Grinch, “Jacked-Up Frost” and other spooky Christmas characters.