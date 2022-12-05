5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (12/9)

FRIDAY, DEC. 9
Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts
$39.20-$168.00 | 7:30 p.m.
The classic Christmas ballet returns for the season.
SATURDAY, DEC. 10
The Whirling Tiger Pop-Up: “Snowflakes”
The Whirling Tiger
No cover | 5 p.m. – close
We thought that this bar/performance venue would close for good back in September, but thankfully, it’s now under new management and slated for a full return in January. This weekend, the bar returns with a seasonal pop-up, “Snowflakes.”
Headliners
No cover | 6-9 p.m.
Exactly as it says in the name: every piece of art is exactly $20, and it’s all made by local creators.
Kentucky Exposition Center
$20-$60 | 1-6 p.m.
The place to be (and shop) if you’re a sneakerhead. You can also buy vintage clothes and streetwear.
Malice Manor (640 Providence Way, Clarksville, IN)
$25-$60 | 7-10 p.m.
Haunted houses aren’t exclusive to Halloween. In this one, you’ll see the Grinch, “Jacked-Up Frost” and other spooky Christmas characters.