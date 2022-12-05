5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (12/2)

FRIDAY, DEC. 2

The Muppet Roast

The Bard’s Town

$15 | 10-11:30 p.m.

🎵 It’s time to go to Bard’s Town

It’s time to dress up right

It’s time to laugh at Muppets

At the Muppet Roast tonight! 🎵

Do not bring your children.

SATURDAY, DEC. 2

Bardstown Road Aglow

The Highlands (tree lighting at 1108 Bardstown Rd.)

Free, but bring money to shop | 12-10 p.m., tree lighting at 6 p.m.

Buy local at the Highlands’ biggest (and arguably most festive) shopping day of the year. Santa Claus will also help light up a big Christmas tree in the Wendy’s parking lot.

Louisville Krampus

Art Sanctuary

$35 | 6 p.m. – 1 a.m.

KRAMPUS. WILL. RETURN. (To Louisville this weekend.) The legendary Christmastime demon-goat is the star of this annual event, which will also have burlesque, live music, spooky vendors, live magic and more.

Louisville Orchestra: Messiah

St. Michael Catholic Church (3705 Stone Lakes Dr.)

$35 | 7:30 p.m.

The Orchestra and the Louisville Chamber Choir will perform this sing-along concert featuring one of Handel’s most legendary works.

Louisville Loves Emo

Headliners

$16 | Doors at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m.

If you’re looking for arguably the sonic opposite of a Messiah concert set in a church — and we mean that in a good way, don’t worry — Louisville Loves Emo is the place to be.