5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (12/2)

FRIDAY, DEC. 2
The Bard’s Town
$15 | 10-11:30 p.m.
🎵 It’s time to go to Bard’s Town
It’s time to dress up right
It’s time to laugh at Muppets
At the Muppet Roast tonight! 🎵
Do not bring your children.
SATURDAY, DEC. 2
The Highlands (tree lighting at 1108 Bardstown Rd.)
Free, but bring money to shop | 12-10 p.m., tree lighting at 6 p.m.
Buy local at the Highlands’ biggest (and arguably most festive) shopping day of the year. Santa Claus will also help light up a big Christmas tree in the Wendy’s parking lot.
Art Sanctuary
$35 | 6 p.m. – 1 a.m.
KRAMPUS. WILL. RETURN. (To Louisville this weekend.) The legendary Christmastime demon-goat is the star of this annual event, which will also have burlesque, live music, spooky vendors, live magic and more.
St. Michael Catholic Church (3705 Stone Lakes Dr.)
$35 | 7:30 p.m.
The Orchestra and the Louisville Chamber Choir will perform this sing-along concert featuring one of Handel’s most legendary works.
Headliners
$16 | Doors at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m.
If you’re looking for arguably the sonic opposite of a Messiah concert set in a church — and we mean that in a good way, don’t worry — Louisville Loves Emo is the place to be.