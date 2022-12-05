5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (12/16)

FRIDAY, DEC. 16

After Hours at the Speed

Speed Art Museum

Free for Speed members, military members and frontline healthcare workers; also, students, faculty, and staff at UofL, Manual, IU, Spalding, JCTC and KYCAD; $14-$20 otherwise | 5-10 p.m.

Drink Chambord cocktails, enjoy the Alphonse Mucha exhibit, dance in a silent disco, do some costumed figure drawing and watch performers from Girl Code, including frequent LEO contributor Hannah Drake.

The Gift of the Magi

Kentucky Opera

$43.68 | 8-9 p.m.

This one-act opera (sung in English) is based on the O’Henry short story about a couple selling their prized possessions to get gifts for the other — with an ironic twist.

SATURDAY, DEC. 17

Curse of Krampus

The Haunted Hotel

$25-$60 | 7-10 p.m.

This may be your last chance to go to a haunted house this year… or ever, if you do it right. I kid, but Krampus doesn’t. He punishes kids. And he might punish you, too, if you act up at this intense scare attraction.



The Flea Off Market 12th Annual Indoor Holiday Bazaar

The Henry Clay

No cover | 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The outdoor flea market heads indoors for this event, which will feature nearly 200 vendors selling gifts, antiques, arts and crafts, vinyl records and more. Santa will also be on-site for photos.

Cookies With Captain Santa

The Mary M. Miller Riverboat (401 W. River Rd.)

$17.99-$39.99, free for kids 4 and under | 12:30-3 p.m.

Santa’s preferred mode of transportation is normally, of course, his sleigh, but he’ll be changing things up for a trip on the Ohio River on the Mary M. Miller, the Belle of Louisville’s smaller counterpart. He and Mrs. Claus will do meet-and-greets, and there’ll be cookies, hot chocolate, goodie bags, and fun activities for kids.

