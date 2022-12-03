3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (12/9)

Friday, Dec. 9

Nick Dittmeier & the Sawdusters, Yard Eagle

The Monarch

$20 | 7 p.m.

Local alt-country staples Nick Dittmeier & the Sawdusters play their brand of Americana with brains and heart, building interesting and smart stories with a rock and roll backbone.



The N8vs Vol. 2 Album Release

Headliners Music Hall

$10 | 9 p.m.

The venerable local hip-hop collective Kr8vN8vs Records is releasing a new comp featuring tons of talent.



Sunday, Dec. 11

Avi Kaplan

Headliners Music Hall

$20 advance / $22 day of | 8 p.m.

An atmosphere-building expert, Avi Kaplan creates rich and emotional songs that feel gigantic. WFPK is presenting the show. Kaleb Jones opens.



