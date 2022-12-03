3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (12/16)

SATURDAY, DEC. 17

Sweater Fest

Headliners

$10 in advance, $15 at the door | Doors at 3 p.m., music at 3:30 p.m.

This local music festival and coat drive for Kentucky Refugee Ministries moves to a larger venue this year. The lineup includes headliner Belushi Speed Ball, plus Anemic Royalty, Sunshine, TABS (formerly known as Thee Tabs), Pleaser, Shitfire, qwerty, Grandma’s Boys and Nerve House. There’ll also be an ugly sweater contest and two video game tournaments.

Santa is Real: Louisville Folk School Holiday Benefit Concert

The Whirling Tiger

$15 advance, $20 day of | Doors at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m.

The Butchertown bar/performance venue will officially reopen in January, but its first show under new ownership is this benefit for the Louisville Folk School, which will feature My Morning Jacket’s Jim James as well as Joan Shelley, Scott T Smith, Julia Purcell, Ellie Miller, Rick Quisol, Dane Waters, Katie Peabody and John Harrod.

SUNDAY, DEC. 18

Jack Harlow — No Place Like Home

KFC Yum! Center

$49.50+ | 8 p.m.

If I had a dollar for every time I’d written about Louisville’s hometown-hero rap superstar, I’d have enough money to fly “First Class.” This’ll be Harlow’s first Yum! Center show and his first Louisville show since Forecastle.

