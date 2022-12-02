Louisville Musicians Will Pay Tribute To Townes Van Zandt On New Year’s Day

The late, great Townes Van Zandt — a reclusive, razor-sharp country-folk icon — died on Jan. 1, 1997. To honor the singer-songwriter, numerous Louisville musicians gather on New Year’s Day every year to play his songs.This year, the annual Townes Van Zandt Tribute will be held at 5 p.m. at High Horse Bar (1032 Story Ave.) on Sunday, Jan. 1.

It will feature more than 25 area musicians, who will take turns covering Townes’ legendary, evocative, heartfelt, insightful, often melancholy, sometimes funny songs.

The event is free to attend.

Here is the lineup as it currently stands:

Addults

Dave Benson

Blakely Burger & Grace Ann Rogers

Josh Buzz

John Clay

Tyrone Cotton

Joe Easley

Bill Ede

The Eleventh Hour

Alanna Fugate

John Gage

Jake Groves

Kathleen Hoye

M.V.P.

Josh Mitcham

Oscar Parsons

Julia Purcell

Nadia Ramlagan

The Riflemen

Oliver Sayani

The Shondas

Hank Sinatra

Rhyan Sinclair

Shadwick Wilde

Tiffany Williams

Leigh Ann Yost

Michael Young, host

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.