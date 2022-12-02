Louisville Musicians Will Pay Tribute To Townes Van Zandt On New Year’s Day

The late, great Townes Van Zandt — a reclusive, razor-sharp country-folk icon — died on Jan. 1, 1997. To honor the singer-songwriter, numerous Louisville musicians gather on New Year’s Day every year to play his songs.This year, the annual Townes Van Zandt Tribute will be held at 5 p.m. at High Horse Bar (1032 Story Ave.) on Sunday, Jan. 1.
It will feature more than 25 area musicians, who will take turns covering Townes’ legendary, evocative, heartfelt, insightful, often melancholy, sometimes funny songs.
The event is free to attend.
Here is the lineup as it currently stands:
Addults
Dave Benson
Blakely Burger & Grace Ann Rogers
Josh Buzz
John Clay
Tyrone Cotton
Joe Easley
Bill Ede
The Eleventh Hour
Alanna Fugate
John Gage
Jake Groves
Kathleen Hoye
M.V.P.
Josh Mitcham
Oscar Parsons
Julia Purcell
Nadia Ramlagan
The Riflemen
Oliver Sayani
The Shondas
Hank Sinatra
Rhyan Sinclair
Shadwick Wilde
Tiffany Williams
Leigh Ann Yost
Michael Young, host
