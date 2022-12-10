10 Things Under $10 To Do In Louisville This Week (12/5)

Bread & Puppet Theater – Our Domestic Resurrection: Apocalypse Defiance Circus!

Art Sanctuary

Free (suggested donation $10-$25) | 6 p.m.

The Vermont-based theater company joins the Squallis Puppeteers for an all-ages “circus” performance — not like Ringling Bros. — with the theme of defying climate change. Expect “stilt-dancers, blue horses, paper maché clouds and tigers,” plus a brass band, according to an event description.

Comedy @ the BA Colonial!

The B.A. Colonial

Free | 7:30 p.m.

Local comedians Reed Sedgwick, Donna Watts, Uncle Randy, Ehrin Dowdle, June Dempsey, Zach Brumback and Brandy Norton perform.

THURSDAY, DEC. 8

5:48 Networking

PG&J’s Dog Bar

Free | 5:48-7:30 p.m.

Network with young professionals and local business leaders, surrounded by dogs.

Thunderdome: Presents!

Planet of the Tapes

Free | 8 p.m.

A “competitive comedy” show, this month themed around presents. Expect standup, music, characters, sketches and more.

FRIDAY, DEC. 9

Queer Kentucky Magazine Launch Party

PLAY Louisville

Free, $15 suggested donation | 6-9 p.m.

The digital platform for the LGBTQ community will celebrate the recent launch of the first of two print publications about LGBTQ health equity.

The N8vs Vol. 2 Album Release Party

Headliners

$10 in advance, $15 day-of | 9 p.m.

Local rappers The N8vs will release their newest album, joined by Salem Ave, Duck City Music, Sons of Silverton and DJ Z-Nyce.

Christmas Gift & Decor Show

Kentucky Exposition Center

Free | 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Shop for presents at hundreds of booths or get a free picture with Santa.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio at Speed Cinema

6-8 p.m.

$8 for Speed members ($12 public)

The celebrated director turns the classic Pinocchio story into a stop-motion movie with a message of fighting fascism.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Kentucky Science Center

$5 | 7-8:30 p.m.

Watch the famous Christmas movie on a four-story screen.

Gardens Aglimmer

Waterfront Botanical Gardens

$0-$10 | Times vary

See Christmas light displays outdoors and meet Santa indoors at this walk-through experience. Reservations required.