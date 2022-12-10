10 Things Under $10 To Do In Louisville This Week (12/5)

Bread & Puppet Theater – Our Domestic Resurrection: Apocalypse Defiance Circus!
Art Sanctuary
Free (suggested donation $10-$25) | 6 p.m.
The Vermont-based theater company joins the Squallis Puppeteers for an all-ages “circus” performance — not like Ringling Bros. — with the theme of defying climate change. Expect “stilt-dancers, blue horses, paper maché clouds and tigers,” plus a brass band, according to an event description.
The B.A. Colonial
Free | 7:30 p.m.
Local comedians Reed Sedgwick, Donna Watts, Uncle Randy, Ehrin Dowdle, June Dempsey, Zach Brumback and Brandy Norton perform.
THURSDAY, DEC. 8
PG&J’s Dog Bar
Free | 5:48-7:30 p.m.
Network with young professionals and local business leaders, surrounded by dogs.
Planet of the Tapes
Free | 8 p.m.
A “competitive comedy” show, this month themed around presents. Expect standup, music, characters, sketches and more.
FRIDAY, DEC. 9
Queer Kentucky Magazine Launch Party
PLAY Louisville
Free, $15 suggested donation | 6-9 p.m.
The digital platform for the LGBTQ community will celebrate the recent launch of the first of two print publications about LGBTQ health equity.
The N8vs Vol. 2 Album Release Party
Headliners
$10 in advance, $15 day-of | 9 p.m.
Local rappers The N8vs will release their newest album, joined by Salem Ave, Duck City Music, Sons of Silverton and DJ Z-Nyce.
Kentucky Exposition Center
Free | 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Shop for presents at hundreds of booths or get a free picture with Santa.
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio at Speed Cinema
6-8 p.m.
$8 for Speed members ($12 public)
The celebrated director turns the classic Pinocchio story into a stop-motion movie with a message of fighting fascism.
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Kentucky Science Center
$5 | 7-8:30 p.m.
Watch the famous Christmas movie on a four-story screen.
Waterfront Botanical Gardens
$0-$10 | Times vary
See Christmas light displays outdoors and meet Santa indoors at this walk-through experience. Reservations required.