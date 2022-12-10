10 Things Under $10 To Do In Louisville This Week (12/12)

Oops! All Christmas Monsters Is happening at Planet of the Tapes.

MONDAY, DEC. 12

Gingerbread House Building Competition

Hi-Wire Brewing

$10/team | 7 p.m.

Exactly what it sounds like. Compete in a team of 1-3 people for the chance to win a gift card.

TUESDAY, DEC. 13

Louisville Orchestra Holiday Concert

Broadway Baptist Church

Free | Doors at 5 p.m., music at 7 p.m.

The Louisville Orchestra will perform a selection of seasonal tunes inside a church. Arrive early and consider carpooling due to limited seating and parking.

Movie Trivia with Greg!

Planet of the Tapes

Free | 8-10 p.m.

Show off your movie knowledge and win prizes.

OVW: Christmas Chaos

Davis Arena (4400 Shepherdsville Road)

$10 general admission | 7 p.m.

Wrestling madness and fun that will include a “Christmas Cage Match” between “Shotgun” Tony Gunn and “Mr. PEC-Tacular” Jessie Godderz.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 14

Unhinged Speed Dating

Planet of the Tapes

$7 | 8 p.m.

The course of true love never did run smooth, as Shakespeare once said, and this comedy/speed dating event will certainly prove it. There’ll be live comedy, group games, and fun question prompts for participants — “draw the other person as a bird,” for example. Oh, and… some of the participants will be characters or “disruptors” played by other comedians. You can also use the code “LEO” at checkout for a discounted ticket.

THURSDAY, DEC. 15

Annual Ugly Christmas Sweater Run

Hi-Wire Brewing

Free | 6:30 p.m.

I mean, hey, they don’t call it a “sweater” for nothing. Get your sweat on in festive attire with Fleet Feet Run Club.

Music Bingo @ Tin Roof Louisville

Tin Roof (3921 Shelbyville Rd.)

Free | 8-10:30 p.m.

If you know how to identify songs and play bingo (and, of course, if you’re just plain lucky), you could win a $50 or $100 prize.

Oops! All Christmas Monsters

Planet of the Tapes

$10 | 8 p.m.

Christmas characters (including Cindy Lou Who, Possum Claus and, uh, Depression) will perform at this show starring local comedians.

FRIDAY, DEC. 16

Ghost Story Night

Butcher Cabin Books (990 Barret Ave.)

Free | 7-8 p.m.

Halloween is over, but its spirit (pardon the pun) lives on. Local author AJ Spencer will lead a workshop to teach guests how to write ghost stories.

A Very 80’s Xmas Party

Vernon Lanes

Free | 9 p.m.

DJ BManley will bring the ’80s tunes if you bring the ugly sweaters.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.