Tommy Womack and the Club House Troubadours To Play Frankfort Avenue Liquor & Wines

Tommy Womack will be stopping through Louisville to play a show at the Frankfort Avenue Liquors & Wines Friday, Nov.18 (2115 Frankfort Avenue). I know, it seems like an odd venue but alas, there is a stage and electricity and a willingness to get folks in the door from some live tunes. We love that energy.

Tommy Womack is well known as a singer, songwriter, author and member of the legendary post-punk band Government Cheese. Also Womack has ben a member of the bands Daddy and the bis-quits. His memoir, “Cheese Chronicles: The True Story of a Rock ‘N’ Roll Band You’ve Heard Of,” is amongst the classics of rock memoirs. He lives in Nashville with his wife, son and pets.

Womack will be playing in Louisville with the recently formed Club House Troubadours, which is partially composed of local musicians Greg Handy, Mike McWIlliams, and Tony Schnell. Other members of Club House Troubadours who are not appearing at this show are Rusty Fingers and Eddie Hysinger. The band (without Womack) plays regularly at Frankfort Avenue Liquors playing Americana, classic rock, and blues.

The Nov. 18 show starts at 7:30 p.m. and is free.