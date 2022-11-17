The Winning Recipes From Bourbon Women’s ‘Not Your Pink Drink’ Contest

Last Thursday, Nov. 10, the James B. Beam Distilling Co. and Maker’s Mark hosted the annual Not Your Pink Drink competition, which pitted five professional and five amateur competitors against each other to create cocktails that “​​celebrate bourbon in all its fun and complexity,” according to a press release. There was one rule, though: the drinks were not allowed to be pink.

This morning, Bourbon Women announced the winning recipes, which were chosen based on their “taste, convenience, relevance, appearance, and creativity.”

Here are the winners:

Professional Division: Pom Beam Sizzle (created by Ramona Jackson)

1 1/2 ounces Jim Beam Black

3/4 ounces pomegranate juice

3/4 ounces Ghost Rose Sage Simple Syrup (combine 4 ounces sugar, 4 ounces, hot water, 1/4 de-seeded ghost pepper, 4 tablespoons dried rose. Steep and strain.)

1/4 ounces lemon juice

3/4 ounces pasteurized egg white

Add whiskey, juice, simple, lemon juice, and ice to the shaker. Shake vigorously until chilled and strain into a shaker. Discard ice and add egg white. Shake vigorously for 30 seconds. Strain into a coupe and garnish with ghost pepper, sage, and pomegranate.

Amateur Division Winner: Falling For You (created by Krysia Rodak)

1 1/2 ounces Basil Hayden

1/2 ounces apple brandy

1/2 ounces chestnut syrup (see recipe below)

2-3 dashes chocolate bitters

Orange spritz/orange twist

Build in the glass over one large, clear ice cube. Place all ingredients (excluding orange twist) in a glass with a large ice cube, and stir. Wipe the rim of the glass with orange rind, and express over the drink/spray with orange spritz.

Chestnut Syrup Recipe

1 1/2 cups water

1 cup Demerara/Turbinado sugar

1 cup pre-peeled/roasted chestnuts

1 cinnamon stick

1/2 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

Place all ingredients in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Let simmer for 5 minutes. Strain finely. Add a dash of apple brandy. Let cool and store in fridge.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.