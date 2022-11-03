The Ultimate Halloween Fest Invites You To Smash Your Pumpkins

Smash away your fall and winter anxieties with the Ultimate Halloween Fest’s Pumpkin Smash.

This weekend at Pope Lick, all pumpkins will be welcome and will become the nexus for latent rage and frustration. Normally tossing pumpkins in the trash creates large amounts of methane gas as they degrade in landfills. Hosting a pumpkin smash allows the pumpkins to be broken down and the parts will be used by local composting co-ops so that they can be properly degraded and used for fertilizing new community plants.

In addition to smashing some pumpkins, a showing of “Sleepy Hollow” will round out the evening.

Escape rooms will also be available for an additional fee. If you’re feeling bold, you can take on an immersive horror experience that is designed to be ultra scary (reservations required).

The event takes place at Pope Lick, 4002 S. Pope Lick Road on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Admission is free.

