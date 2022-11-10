TEN20 Craft Brewery To Open New Location In Clarksville In 2023

TEN20 Craft Brewery announced in a press release this morning that its fourth location will open next summer in Clarksville, Indiana.

The 3,400-square-foot indoor/outdoor taproom will open at 1400 Main St. inside the Bolt + Tie multi-use space.

TEN20 currently has three locations in the Louisville area: Butchertown (1020 E. Washington St.), Anchorage (11507 Park Road) and the Highlands (2200 Bardstown Road).

According to the press release, the Clarksville location’s menu will include Storyteller Hazy IPA, Dryden Providin’ Pilsner and 1834 Lager, plus some brews specific to the taproom.

In a statement, TEN20 co-founder Jim McGuire said, “From the start of TEN20, we have been focused on our mission of ‘bringing people together for good,’ serving world-class beer, providing a one-of-a-kind atmosphere, and outstanding customer service, and we are excited to bring all of that to Southern Indiana. Each of our locations has its own feel that fits within its neighborhood, and we look forward to creating a welcoming and fun place to complement the exciting development underway in downtown Clarksville.”

