Sweater Fest, A Local Music Festival And Clothing Drive, Will Return This Year With A Larger Venue

Sweater Fest, a winter festival of local music and coat drive for Kentucky Refugee Ministries, will return for its second year on Saturday, Dec. 17, at Headliners. Doors will open at 3 p.m.; music will start at 3:30 p.m.

Belushi Speed Ball will headline. Other acts on the lineup include Anemic Royalty, Sunshine, TABS (formerly known as Thee Tabs), Pleaser, Shitfire, qwerty, Grandma’s Boys, and Nerve House.

The festival started last year as a sold-out event at Portal. Seamus Coyle, the event’s creator and lead guitarist in Anemic Royalty, said that attendees filled “two truck beds full” with coats and sweaters.

Coyle said that he started the event as a way to make up for an absence of larger music festivals in the winter (though, incidentally, Sweater Fest has a summer counterpart called Sweat Fest), but also to bring the Louisville music community together.

This year, Sweater Fest will still include a coat drive, but the event will have a larger venue and projected larger turnout, according to organizer and qwerty drummer Tess Fulkerson. (Fulkerson and Coyle are also partners.)

There’ll be an ugly sweater contest, too, though the prize is TBD, plus two video game tournaments (Mario Kart and Smash Bros.)

Admission is $10 in advance or $15 at the door.