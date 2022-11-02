Squallis Puppeteers Celebrating 25th Anniversary With Portland Museum Exhibit

Squallis Puppeteers, whose larger-than-life and distinctive puppets you may recognize from festivals like Forecastle and Bourbon & Beyond, will celebrate their 25th anniversary this year. In honor of the occasion, Portland Museum is hosting a commemorative exhibit about the group, which will have its grand opening on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 5-9 p.m.

The exhibit will have puppets, photos, props and other memorabilia from the group’s history. The grand opening, which will be free and open to the public, will include a free finger puppet-making workshop, music, a meet and greet with Executive Director Nora Christensen and the Squallis Board of Directors, and refreshments.

According to a press release, there will also be a “BIG ANNOUNCEMENT” at 8 p.m.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.