Roots 101 and Reckoning, Inc. Host African American Civil War Photography Exhibit

108th US Colored Infantry Regiment, Sept. 24, 1864. See this and more at Roots 101 through Dec. 31.

Reckoning, Inc. has partnered with Roots 101 African American Museum (124 N. 1st St.) to announce the “We Fought for Our Freedom: Kentucky’s African American Civil War Soldiers” exhibit. Opening on Thursday, Nov. 10, this photographic exhibit will feature images of Black men who were all enslaved in Kentucky who joined the Union Army’s 108th U.S. Colored Infantry Regiment. The unit was founded in Louisville and then assigned to a military prison in Rock Island, Illinois to guard Confederate prisoners.

Reckoning Inc. is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit whose mission is to “examine the legacy of slavery in America, and to create ways for communities to engage with this information through research projects, media production, educational curricula, online content and other means.”

The show runs from now until Dec. 31. Enjoy a few selections from the show here:







Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.