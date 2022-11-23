Renowned Men’s Chorus Chanticleer To Play Christmas-Themed Show In Louisville

Chanticleer brings their Christmas show to the Cathedral of the Assumption Dec. 9.

Chanticleer, a renowned men’s chorus from San Francisco, is coming to Louisville as part of their upcoming winter tour. The musical group will perform in the Cathedral of the Assumption on Friday, Dec. 9, at 7:30 p.m.

According to a press release, the concert, a performance of the group’s program “A Chanticleer Christmas,” which will include a “candlelit chant procession” and “ triumphant gospel conclusion,” plus other Christmas songs.

Musical Director Tim Wheeler said in a release, “Chanticleer’s repertoire is vast, and one of the things I cherish most about the ensemble is its ability to explore similar themes across the centuries and across genres. Our Christmas program, for instance, always features incredibly diverse styles of music that all tell the Christmas story in their own unique way.”

The group, which is celebrating its 45th anniversary this year, won its most recent Grammy in 2020 for the album Chanticleer Sings Christmas.

Check out two of Chanticleer’s videos below: