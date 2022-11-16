Poorcastle Announces 2023 Dates, Seeks Submissions From Local Musicians

Forecastle won’t be coming back in 2023, but the “fest for the rest” analogue Poorcastle will — and Poorcastle is looking for musicians.

Poorcastle, a three-day music festival that bills itself as the cheaper and all-local alternative to Forecastle, will return to Breslin Park from Friday, May 19, to Sunday, May 23.

The festival is currently accepting submissions from musicians who live in Louisville and Southern Indiana. Those who are selected to participate will receive notification by Feb. 1, 2023.

Last year’s lineup included Belushi Speed Ball, Routine Caffeine, TrapKingKai and other local favorites.

Potential vendors and sponsors can also apply at the respective links.

Check out LEO’s photos from Poorcastle 2022 in our gallery.

