Mellwood Art Center To Host Small Business Saturday

This’ll be a busy weekend for shopping, but Mellwood Art Center (1860 Mellwood Ave.) will make it easier to support local creators and vendors in one location.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, Mellwood Art Center will host Small Business Saturday, a shopping fair with dozens of local businesses.

Confirmed vendors so far include:

4theLuvOfMagic, Acupuncture in Louisville KY, Ah, Whatta ‘Bout Mimi!, Andruméda Parfumerer, Aperture Creative Space, Allison Apprill, Art 4 Life, Ashley Russell Millinery, Bailee Rugs, Betty Blu Pottery, Bodacious Bootique, Butchertown Brewing, Commonwealth Candle, The Crafting Cupboard, Danny Mac’s Pizza, FleurDenise, Jacqueline King, Jennifer Kramer Art Therapy, Molly Robinson, Patricia Fulce Smith, The Phancy Pharmer, Rhonda Bridgewaters, Scroll & Ink, String Art Creations & More, Tomisha Lovely-Allen, Twin Rainbow Design, Uneena’s, We 2 Sistas and YOUphoria Gallery.

Mellwood Antiques & Interiors will be open inside the venue as normal.

Admission to and parking at the event are both free, but, of course, bring money to spend. Pets are also welcome as long as they’re leashed.